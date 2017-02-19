Driver gives false ID, steals car during test drive

LONDON, OH (WCMH) — Investigators said a person gave a fake license and drove off with a dealership’s car during a supposed test drive.

Officials said a person who identified themselves as Marissa Durnbaugh entered the Coughlin Automotive dealership in London on Jan. 31 about a half hour before closing. The person asked to test drive and handed over what appeared to be a valid Ohio driver license.

The business closed and the car or the suspect had not returned. Police were notified; they confirmed the driver license was fake. Police also said the person pictured in the identification card is a suspect in several other fraud cases in the Beavercreek area.

Investigators said the suspect identified as female but may actually be a male. The suspect is described as having long, straight hair, which may be a wig. The suspect was also wearing glasses.

The vehicle is a 2008 gray Cadillac Escalade with vehicle identification number 1GYFK668X8R134343. The car had a dealers license tag 056D3QN displayed at the time of the theft.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.