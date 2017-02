COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a 30-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Bexley.

Police say the man was driving eastbound on E. Livingston Ave. and was at the intersection on S. Cassingham Rd. when another driver went left of center and hit him head-on around 2:31am Sunday.

The man has not yet been identified. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to Grant Medical Center for treatment.