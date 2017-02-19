Man who murdered ‘clone’ with sword released from prison

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who murdered someone with a sword in February of 2000 has been released from prison.

Philip J. Mike of Liberty Township served 17 years in prison, most recently in the Richmond Correctional Institution in Mansfield.

He was convicted of manslaughter in 2001. His 17-year sentence ended on Feb. 15.

Philip J. Mike in 2001

Mike attacked and killed Youngstown man Joseph Furda, 40, with a sword on Feb. 23, 2000, claiming that Furda was a clone.

Attempts were made to get Mike out of jail early on the grounds that he was mentally unstable.

NBC4’s sister station WKBN called the Ohio Department of Corrections to find out where Mike is living now, but have yet to hear back.

