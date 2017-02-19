The Fighting 126: Doug Whartman shares his battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — They risk their lives to keep us safe and firefighters are facing a huge threat to their health just by doing it.

Roughly 126 firefighters in Columbus have been diagnosed with cancer. Dough Whartman is one of those firefighters.

IN 2005 Doug was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. His doctor at the James Cancer Center told him it was from fighting fires. When Doug and his wife Stacie turned to workman’s compensation to help with medical expenses, they found out that cancer was not recognized as a job-related illness for firefighters.

Stacie would take off work without pay in order to take Doug to his treatments, so she could be by his side for the whole way. Luckily, Doug was able to participate in a clinical trial. Seven months later, he was cancer-free.

Doug is now back at work doing what he loves. This year marks his 28th anniversary with the Columbus Division of Fire.