Thousands come together to remember murdered Indiana teens

DELPHI, IN (WISH) – On Saturday, thousands came together to remember murdered Indiana teens Libby German and Abigail Williams at a public visitation. It was a very emotional day in Delphi that ended with a lantern release.

The viewing was held at Delphi High School. School leaders say they estimate more than 2,000 people attended.

The tragedy has hit everyone in the small community hard and there were even people who came from other parts of the state, never having met the two girls but just wanted to show their support for the two families.

It has been a long week full of unanswered questions for people in Delphi, but on Saturday the community took a break from focusing on the investigation or fundraisers and instead they used the day as a time to grieve and remember the girls.

Thousands of people also participated in a motorcycle ride on Saturday in the girls’ memory.

Members of the community organized the ride to show support and raise money for the girls’ families. Organizers are still counting the money raised and how many people took part, but they estimate more than 3,000 people rode with the group and hundreds more gathered to watch.

People traveled from all over Indiana, Ohio and as far away as Chicago. Some people never met the girls and others knew their families.

The Hispanic community in Delphi is planning a fundraiser downtown on Sunday.