Thousands come together to remember murdered Indiana teens

wishtv By Published: Updated:
delphi-lanterns

DELPHI, IN (WISH) – On Saturday, thousands came together to remember murdered Indiana teens Libby German and Abigail Williams at a public visitation. It was a very emotional day in Delphi that ended with a lantern release.

The viewing was held at Delphi High School. School leaders say they estimate more than 2,000 people attended.

delphi-lanternsThe tragedy has hit everyone in the small community hard and there were even people who came from other parts of the state, never having met the two girls but just wanted to show their support for the two families.

READ MORE: Bodies found in Indiana confirmed to be two missing girls 

It has been a long week full of unanswered questions for people in Delphi, but on Saturday the community took a break from focusing on the investigation or fundraisers and instead they used the day as a time to grieve and remember the girls.

Thousands of people also participated in a motorcycle ride on Saturday in the girls’ memory.

delphi-2Members of the community organized the ride to show support and raise money for the girls’ families. Organizers are still counting the money raised and how many people took part, but they estimate more than 3,000 people rode with the group and hundreds more gathered to watch.

People traveled from all over Indiana, Ohio and as far away as Chicago. Some people never met the girls and others knew their families.

The Hispanic community in Delphi is planning a fundraiser downtown on Sunday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s