Tokes family releases statement thanking donors for their generosity

CREDIT: Tokes Family
CREDIT: Tokes Family

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The family of Reagan Tokes has released a statement thanking donors for the “tremendous outpouring of financial contributions” to multiple funds and charities in Reagan’s honor.

The statement says:

We would be slight of heart if we didn’t issue an additional statement as it pertains to the tremendous outpouring of financial contributions to the funds that have been created in Reagan Tokes’ honor. The Reagan Tokes Remembrance GoFundme created by Jacob Hadley for scholarship opportunities and the Reagan Delaney Tokes Memorial Fund @ Huntington National Bank(routing #041215016, account #01472807746, 597 West Dussel Dr., Maumee, OH 43537, 419-254-7027) for support of other charities/organizations close to Reagan’s heart. Also, thank you to the other establishments that held fundraisers and events in Reagan’s name. Again, we are immensely humbled and honored by the abundant generosity and kindness from all those who knew our beautiful daughter and those who didn’t who have reached out anyway. Thank you doesn’t even begin to express our gratitude. It is another shining example of the power of love. Reagan’s legacy will live on due to the foundations and charities that will be created in her honor all stemming from the love and goodness of others. May God bless each and every one of you.

With Sincere Humility,
The Tokes Family

The monetary goal for the Reagan Tokes Remembrance is $50,000. The GoFundMe had raised $87,960 as of 11:30 pm Sunday night.

 

