Warrant issued for man accused of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
danny-fabro

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A warrant has been issued for the man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of a UPS distribution facility Friday morning.

According to records from the Franklin County Municipal Court Clerk, an arrest warrant has been issued for 54-year-old Danny Fabro. Fabro is accused of murdering 50-year-old Joyce Fox, with whom he was in a previous romantic relationship.

Police say Fabro shot Fox in the parking lot of the UPS facility in west Columbus. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Fox in her vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Witnesses described Fabro’s truck to investigators. When officers located it, Fabro fled, and a pursuit ensued. Fabro’s vehicle was stopped when officers deployed “stop sticks.”

The SWAT team was called to the scene, and when they approached the vehicle, they discovered Fabro shot himself. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Fox was pronounced dead at an area hospital late Friday night.

No arraignment date has been set for Fabro at this time.

This is the latest in a string of domestic violence shootings in Central Ohio recently.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s