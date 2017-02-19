Warrant issued for man accused of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A warrant has been issued for the man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of a UPS distribution facility Friday morning.

According to records from the Franklin County Municipal Court Clerk, an arrest warrant has been issued for 54-year-old Danny Fabro. Fabro is accused of murdering 50-year-old Joyce Fox, with whom he was in a previous romantic relationship.

Police say Fabro shot Fox in the parking lot of the UPS facility in west Columbus. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Fox in her vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Witnesses described Fabro’s truck to investigators. When officers located it, Fabro fled, and a pursuit ensued. Fabro’s vehicle was stopped when officers deployed “stop sticks.”

The SWAT team was called to the scene, and when they approached the vehicle, they discovered Fabro shot himself. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Fox was pronounced dead at an area hospital late Friday night.

No arraignment date has been set for Fabro at this time.

This is the latest in a string of domestic violence shootings in Central Ohio recently.