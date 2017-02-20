95-year-old doctor retires to take care of ailing wife

RALEIGH, NC (WCMH) — After nearly 70 years of practicing medicine, Dr. Woodrow Batten decided it was time to retire.

“I was just fortunate to live this long and have good enough health to keep going and working and studying and so forth,” the 95-year-old Batten tells WRAL.

Dr. Eric Janis has been practicing alongside Batten for about 21 years now, and says Batten is a model of what a physician should be.

“His dedication to being a physician, taking care of patients, teaching colleagues, teaching students is what this profession is all about,” Janis said.

Now, after years of taking care of thousands of people, Batten tells WRAL, he’s retiring to take care of his wife who has Alzheimer’s. “I feel my best job is now looking after her.”