Air force Ones on display at the National Museum of the USAF

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WCMH) — What could be a better way to celebrate President’s Day than a trip to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force for a tour of Air Force One?

There are 10 presidential aircrafts in Gallery 4, including the first one, called the Sacred Cow. It flew Franklin Roosevelt to the Yalta Summit to meet with Josef Stalin and Winston Churchill. The latest aircraft, called SAM 26000, flew presidents up through President George H. W. Bush.

In November 1963, SAM 26000 took President John F. Kennedy and his wife to Dallas, and also flew his body and widow back to Washington, DC. During that flight back to the capital, Vice President Lyndon Johnson was also sworn in as our new president.

Columbus-area Air Force Two pilot and Retired Major Lew Newhard, flew this aircraft from 1990 to 1994.

“They were originally going to put his casket in the cargo hold, but then said that is really undignified for a president to ride there. Let’s put him up on the flight deck where all the passengers ride, the first lady and so on,” Maj. Newhard said.

“[Out of] the entire fleet from Andrews Air Force base, which is mostly based at the museum, including the C25 the current Air Force One, there has never been a late take off, ever! 100 percent departure reliability,” said Newhard, a testament to the flight crew.

Chief Master Sgt. Charles Palmer was a flight attendant on Air Force One for 21 years. On his final flight, he said President Reagan made a toast to him, but Sgt. Palmer demurred telling Reagan, “Sir I’m on duty.”

“He looked right at me and said, ‘As your commander-in-chief, I’m waiving that regulation today for you, so have a drink,” Palmer said.

He said he felt blessed to witness such a tremendous amount of history. As a flight attendant, Palmer said he was along for flights to from China, Russia and Germany during the Cold War. Palmer served several presidents during his Air Force career from 1955 to 1986.

“President Nixon, President Ford, President Carter and six years with President Reagan.” Palmer said.

Because of his physical disability President Roosevelt’s aircraft, the Sacred Cow, has a special feature.

“They installed an electric wheelchair lift which allowed him to safely and quickly board and disembark the aircraft,” said Museum Curator Christina Douglass.

