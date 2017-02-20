Buckeyes use hot start to upset No. 2 Maryland

COLUMBUS (AP) – Kelsey Mitchell scored 31 points and No. 12 Ohio State used a sizzling start to upset second-ranked Maryland 98-87 on Monday night.

Ohio State (24-5, 14-1 Big Ten) scored 35 points in the first 10 minutes on 14 for 18 shooting, led by nine at the half and held on as Maryland rallied in second half. The Terps were down by two at the start of the fourth quarter and were down by six with 1:29 left, but had to start fouling and couldn’t make up the deficit.

The loss was only the second for the Terps (26-2, 14-1) this season and their first in the Big Ten. Their last was a six-point setback to No. 1 UConn on Dec. 29.

Shayla Cooper had 20 points nine rebounds, and Alexa Hart added 15 for the Buckeyes, who won their 10th straight game.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led Maryland with 29 points and Brionna Jones had 21 on aggressive play in the paint.

Ohio State jumped out to a 35-22 lead at the end of the first quarter, led by Mitchell’s 15, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. The Buckeyes shot an astounding 77.8 percent in the frame and put together a 12-0 run.

After going up by 15 early in the second quarter, Ohio State came down to earth, and the Terps trailed 49-40 at the half. Mitchell didn’t score in the second quarter and had two turnovers.

BIG PICTURE:

Maryland: Stunning loss for the Terps, who likely will get another go at Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament.

Ohio State: The biggest win of the season for a team on a hot streak at just the right time.

UP NEXT:

Maryland: Finishes regular season at home Sunday against Minnesota.

Ohio State: Plays last regular-season game Sunday against Rutgers.