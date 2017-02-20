Columbus Zoo attendance reaches record high

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A combination of warm weather and free holiday admission has led to a record crowd at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The zoo continued its tradition of offering free admission on Presidents’ Day this year. With temperatures in the 60s, it made a busy day for the Central Ohio attraction.

The zoo is open until 4pm today, but there is heavy traffic in the area.

The zoo released a statement on social media apologizing for anyone who was inconvenienced by the traffic or large crowds.