Father, son killed in head-on collision with each other

WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a father and son have been killed in a head-on collision with each other in Fayette County, Alabama.

Alabama state troopers say alcohol is a factor in the crash that killed 50-year-old Jeffrey Morris Brasher and 22-year-old Austin Blaine Brasher. They both lived in Bankston, about 67 miles west of Birmingham.

Troopers say the crash occurred around 4:10 a.m. Saturday on Fayette County 49, one mile west of Winfield, when the 2006 Ford pickup the elder Brasher was driving collided with his son’s 2004 Chevrolet pickup.

Al.com reports neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

Jeffrey Brasher was pronounced dead at the scene. Austin Brasher was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he died at 9:18 a.m.

Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

