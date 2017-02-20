Former NFL player in jail after third naked run-in with police

WOODBURN, OR (WCMH) — A former Detroit Lions cornerback is in police custody after a naked run-in with police.

This is Stanley Wilson II’ s third nude police incident.

According to KATU, police received reports of someone trying to break into a residence in Woodburn, Oregon. Police say the homeowner told them that Wilson arrived at the house, got out of his car and was acting erratically before attempting to get inside the home several times. At this point, he was still fully clothed.

When officers arrived, Wilson walked out of a shed in the back yard of the home. He was completely naked. Officers took him into custody without incident.

The incident is the latest in a string of run-ins between police and Wilson. Every time, Wilson was nude. In January, Wilson was arrested when he was found naked outside of a Portland, Oregon home. Last June, Wilson was shot by a homeowner when he attempted to break into another Portland home while he was naked.

Wilson is currently being held in the Marion County Jail on a $30,000 bail and faces second-degree burglary and attempted burglary charges.