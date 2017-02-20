Former NFL player in jail after third naked run-in with police

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
stanley-wilson

WOODBURN, OR (WCMH) — A former Detroit Lions cornerback is in police custody after a naked run-in with police.

This is Stanley Wilson II’ s third nude police incident.

According to KATU, police received reports of someone trying to break into a residence in Woodburn, Oregon. Police say the homeowner told them that Wilson arrived at the house, got out of his car and was acting erratically before attempting to get inside the home several times. At this point, he was still fully clothed.

When officers arrived, Wilson walked out of a shed in the back yard of the home. He was completely naked. Officers took him into custody without incident.

The incident is the latest in a string of run-ins between police and Wilson. Every time, Wilson was nude. In January, Wilson was arrested when he was found naked outside of a Portland, Oregon home. Last June, Wilson was shot by a homeowner when he attempted to break into another Portland home while he was naked.

Wilson is currently being held in the Marion County Jail on a $30,000 bail and faces second-degree burglary and attempted burglary charges.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s