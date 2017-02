COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus firefighters responded to a fire in east Columbus just after 3:00 am Monday morning.

The fire was contained to one town home in the 500 block of St. Clair Avenue.

Firefighters said they had to rescue two people from the roof when they arrived on scene.

They were transported to a local hospital, along with two other people, to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are on scene.