High-risk adult missing from east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a high-risk missing adult from the east side of Columbus.

Police say 67-year-old Paul Raymond Haynes Jr. has been missing since Friday. According to officers, Haynes was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt and blue jeans. Haynes was last seen in the area of Eastmoor Boulevard and East Broad Street.

Haynes has brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about Haynes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4624.