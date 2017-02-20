Local schools raise money to fight cancer, hemophilia

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For adolescents with chronic illnesses like cancer and hemophilia, getting through daily life can be difficult, but area schools are hoping the money they raise with a game of dodgeball can change that.

Avalon Havan was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was 17 months old. At 13, doctors have considered her “cured” from her cancer for the last 10 years. But she still struggles with the effects of dozens of surgeries and medical procedures.

“Chemo damaged the part of my brain that decides how much cerebral spinal fluid to make, and so I have too much fluid around my brain and it can squeeze me so hard, it can squeeze my brain so hard that I can die,” Havan said. “Since chemo ended, I’ve had eight brain surgeries, two spinal surgeries, two eye surgeries and over 100 spinal taps, MRIs and CT scans.”

Havan takes classes online and said she has memory issues from a traumatic brain injury she had during one of those brain surgeries. On Monday, she was one of the survivors who attended a dodgeball tournament and cancer awareness fundraiser at St. Francis DeSales High School in Columbus.

“Everyone here is so selfless and kind and loving for doing this just because they can and because they want to help, and it makes me have a better outlook on life,” Havan said.

Students at DeSales and other Columbus Catholic Schools played in that tournament Monday. The money raised goes toward pediatric cancer and hemophilia patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“It’s just really cool to see how many kids in the area are willing to give back to those who need our help the most,” said Kyle Moon, a junior.

Moon is one of the event’s organizers, a member of Corral For The Kids. The service club formed Moon’s freshman year to help Buckeyethon meet its fundraising goal of $1 million.

While pediatric cancer can sometimes be cured, many survivors end up with chronic medical conditions. Tyler Burke, a DeSales student who was diagnosed with cancer at age four, still has seizures and other medical problems.

“Cancer is unpredictable, and while there are a lot of good moments, you always worry about the bad moments returning,” Bobbi Burke, Tyler’s mother, said. “I love that this is young people helping other young people. They’re generally helping they’ll never meet, and that just touches my heart and gives us hope.”

The event also raised money for hemophiliac patients, like Jermaine Davis, a 15-year-old freshman at Lancaster High School.

“He can’t play like football or wrestling or hockey or contact sports, so he has to be careful,” Vanessa Davis, Jermaine’s mother, said.

Jermaine said while hemophilia is difficult to live with, it isn’t as bad as many people might think.

“People think if I get a paper cut, I’ll die. I won’t,” Jermaine said.

Having survivors like Tyler, Jermaine and Avalon at the event helped inspire the students participating in the tournament to continue giving back.

“It’s easy to get distracted—‘Oh, I just need to win this tournament’ or whatever — but knowing that there’s something better, something bigger behind the cause is really important to remember,” Moon said.

Before Monday’s event, Moon said, they had been able to contribute $7,000 to Nationwide Children’s Hospital over the last couple of years.