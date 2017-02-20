Mild weather leaves snow removal services salty

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — While Columbus enjoys this spring like weather, snow removal companies are in over their heads with salt.

WinnScapes Landscaping in Gahanna salt pile hasn’t changed since December. Landscaping companies rely on snow removal to pay the bills during the winter.

“You’re looking at about $40,000 worth of salt sitting right there,” said Carl Morris Jr., co-owner of WinnScapes Inc.

Morris has 700 tons of salt sitting in a warehouse untouched. It’s likely to stay that way.

“It’s been tough being a landscaper that depends on the snow removal as part of your income,” said Morris. “We normally do about $30,000 profit. In January we did $300 profit this year.”

WinnScapes isn’t the only company feeling the heat, either.

“Ideally, we would be running out or just about out right now, and obviously that did not happen,” said Shaun Henderson, owner of Henderson Trucking.

Henderson Trucking delivers salt for local governments throughout Central Ohio.

“Last year, we wasn’t even as bad as this,” said Henderson. “This is the most in about 18 years that we’ve ever had sitting this time of year.”

This year, Columbus barely hit 7 inches of snow, an anomaly in recent years.

“It’s disappointing and everything, but it’s kind of the reality that we’re in so you kind of just hope for next year,” said Henderson.