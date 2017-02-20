Missing boy last seen in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for a 12-year-old boy last seen on the city’s southeast side on Monday.

Columbus police are looking for Jamarion Weaver, last spotted in the area of Citizens Place and Refugee Road.

Weaver is described as a black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeve gray polo shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Weaver’s location is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4624.

