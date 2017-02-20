Officer kills suspect after 9-hour hostage standoff in Kent

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
generic-police-siren-generic-police-flashing-lights

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Police say an officer fatally shot a man who held a woman at knifepoint during a nine-hour standoff in northeastern Ohio.

Authorities say the man took the woman hostage in the laundry room of a Kent apartment complex when officers investigating possible drug activity tried to make contact with him Sunday afternoon.

Kent police say emergency responders tried for hours to negotiate with him before moving to rescue the woman Sunday night. They say he was shot during the rescue attempt, but they didn’t release details of how the scene unfolded.

Authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Carter, of Kent.

Police say the woman and the officers involved weren’t seriously hurt.

The shooting remains under investigation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s