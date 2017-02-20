One person dead, one in critical condition after east Columbus accident

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say two people were transported to the hospital after a car and SUV were involved in a fatal car accident late Sunday night.

The call came in at 11:27 pm Sunday night.

The accident happened on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to Alum Creek Drive. One person was pinned inside their vehicle and had to be rescued by emergency crews.

Two people, one person from each car, were transported to Grant in critical condition.

One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:03 am.

The ramp from I-70 eastbound to Alum Creek Drive and the ramp from Alum Creek Drive to I-70 eastbound are closed while the scene is cleared. The crash is under investigation.

