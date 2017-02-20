Police department in Connecticut warns residents about unfamiliar cattle

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WCMH)– The Suffield Police Department posted on their Facebook Sunday warning residents about two suspicious males going door to door in the area.

The suspects? Young cattle who had gotten loose and were wandering the area.

The department shared a photo of the culprits with a caption that said:

Early this morning officers responded to a complaint of 2 suspicious males going door to door trying to sell dairy products. Officers determined that the 2 individuals did not have a solicitors permit and were apprehended after a short foot pursuit. We would like to remind everyone to NEVER open your doors to any unfamiliar cattle.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.