Police: Mystery man in photo is ‘main suspect’ in deaths of two teen girls

DELPHI, IN (AP) — Authorities are expanding the search for a suspect in the killings of two girls who were found dead on a northern Indiana trail.

WLFI-TV in Lafayette reported Monday that Indiana State Police are looking beyond Delphi for a man photographed near the trail Feb. 13 around the time a relative dropped the girls off. Delphi is 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Police said Sunday that the unidentified man is the “main suspect” in the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Sgt. Kim Riley says police are seeking information from anyone who saw “somebody walking” or who may have seen or picked up a hitchhiker around the date of the killings.

Authorities have not detailed the evidence they say led them to consider the man a suspect.

