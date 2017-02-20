Three people charged after 2-year-old airlifted with life-threatening injuries

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Three people are facing child endangerment charges after a 2-year-old girl was airlifted to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, EMS personnel responded to a 911 call about a 2-year-old child having seizures. The child was taken to Adena Pike Medical Center where doctors found that the child had life-threatening head injuries. The child was taken by helicopter to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has charged three people in connection with the incident: 36-year-old Dustin Ison and 27-year-old Kristen Monst both face felony charges for child endangerment and felonious assault. The child’s mother, 25-year-old Danielle Krafthefer is also facing a felony charge for child endangerment.