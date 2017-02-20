Trump wigs in big demand for Austrian carnival-goers

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
Manuela Plank owner of a costume rental shop fashioning normal blond hairpieces into Trump wigs in Pfaffstaetten, Austria, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Just about everyone wants to be Donald Trump this carnival season in Austria _ so much so that some costume rentals are out of stock of wigs miming the U.S. president's signature hairstyle. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Manuela Plank owner of a costume rental shop fashioning normal blond hairpieces into Trump wigs in Pfaffstaetten, Austria, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Just about everyone wants to be Donald Trump this carnival season in Austria _ so much so that some costume rentals are out of stock of wigs miming the U.S. president's signature hairstyle. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

VIENNA (AP) – Just about everyone wants to be Donald Trump this Carnival season in Austria – so much so that some costume rental shops have run out of wigs miming the U.S. president’s signature hairstyle.

State broadcaster ORF cites Manuela Plank, who says she has taken to fashioning normal blond hairpieces into Trump wigs just to meet the demand. She said over the weekend she had run out of ready-made ones in her own store in the village of Pfaffstaetten, south of Vienna, and they are generally hard to find elsewhere.

Austria celebrates the pre-Lenten Carnival season with scores of balls and other masked events in the winter.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s