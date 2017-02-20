Two Ohio schools make list of best 100 public schools in America

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio schools have made the list of the 100 best public schools in American, and one of them is right here in Central Ohio.

According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics and research from TheBestSchools.org, a leading resource for career and education guidance, Wyoming High School and Bexley High School come in at numbers 48 and 62, respectively.

The study based the rankings on strength of curriculum, participation rate in Advanced Placement classes, state test scores, ACT and SAT scores, graduation rate, performance of disadvantaged students, and student-to-teacher ratios.

Bexley’s small class sizes, generous offering of AP classes and abundant extracurricular activities earned the high school a spot on the list. Students at Bexley High School perform quite well. In fact, 84 percent of students take AP courses.

“We are proud to achieve high rankings using a variety of measures, with several highlighting our success in educating all students,” said Dr. Harley Williams, the principal of Bexley High School.

Wyoming High School near Cincinnati is the only other Ohio high school to make the list.

The top 10 public schools on the list are:

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology – Alexandria, VA Staten Island Technical High School – Staten Island, NY Academic Magnet High School – North Charleston, SC Walter Payton College Preparatory High School – Chicago, IL School for the Talented and Gifted – Dallas, TX Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology – Lawrenceville, GA Stuyvesant High School – New York, NY Northside College Preparatory High School – Chicago, IL School of Science and Engineering – Dallas, TX Brooklyn Technical High School – Brooklyn, NY