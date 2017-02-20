Union County having issues with 911 calls

UNION COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Emergency phone lines in Union County are down, according to the sheriff’s office.

The office is having issues with 911 calls made from landline phones. Anyone trying to reach the emergency line is asked to call the main line number at 937-645-4110.

Cellphone calls will still go through and will be picked up by Logan County.

It is unclear what is causing the outage and how long the lines are expected to be down.

