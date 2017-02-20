VIDEO: Water spills into Lake Berryessa’s ‘Glory Hole’

NAPA COUNTY, CA (WCMH) — Water is flowing into Lake Berryessa’s iconic “Glory Hole” for the first time in years thanks the recent storms across California.

Record rainfall this year has helped fill Lake Berryessa nearly to the brim, NBC4 sister station KRON-TV reports. This is the first time the water has spilled into the unique spillway located at Monticello Dam in nearly a decade.

“The fact that the lake is finally going to fill up again is special,” Dianna Englebrecht told the Mercury News. “The power, the energy of it (the Glory Hole), it’s something you don’t see every day.”

The spillway is offfically called the Monticello Dam Morning Glory Spillway, but its commonly called the Glory Hole by workers, residents and tourists.

It works just like a sink or tub drain, but instead of being at the bottom of the lake, it sits at the top. When water levels rise, they then flow over the top of the 8-foot-wide, 200-foot-long pipe into the river below at a rate of 48,400 cubic feet of water per second.

The lake and dam are a source of water and electricity for California’s North Bay area.