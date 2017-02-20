Warm weather stalls skiers at Mad River Mountain

ZANESFIELD, OH (WCMH) — While the 60-degree days may have more central Ohioans getting out of the house on President’s Day weekend, ski resorts relying on seasonal temperatures aren’t seeing them hitting the slopes as the final days of winter are upon us.

“We didn’t do as many skier visits as we normally do over President’s Day weekend, but we still had a good turnout for what the weather conditions were,” said Mike Mihnovets of Mad River Mountain.

Mihnovets says they were able to make snow last week. Much of it still remained as of Monday and experienced skiers and snowboarders took advantage of the light crowds and warm weather.

“It’s pretty nice to just wear a real thin layer,” said Joshua Avlia, who came from Lima to spend the day on the slopes.

Although a hint of spring has arrived, Mihnovets says they have no hard close date for the season and they hope to make it to St. Patrick’s Day.

“You could have another month of skiing and snowboarding out here,” he said.

