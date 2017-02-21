Armed woman shoots, kills suspect attacking conservation officer

RISING SUN, IN (WLWT) A man involved in a confrontation with an Indiana conservation officer has died after being shot by a witness.

Indiana State Police said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday about 10 miles west of Rising Sun.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was responding to reports of a suspicious person in the area. Authorities said the off-duty conservation officer responded to the dispatcher’s reports, and made contact with the man, identified as Justin Holland, 32.

Officials said Holland resisted arrest, and a fight broke out between the pair.

“At some point, that officer began to lose that altercation with that person,” said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police. “It was at that time that a female who was nearby saw what was taking place and decided that she needed to take action and come to the assistance of that officer.”

Officials said the woman was at a nearby residence, and went to assist the officer. She fired one shot, striking Holland in the torso.

Holland was taken to Dearborn County Hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead.