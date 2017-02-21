Bill would make the Bible the official state book of West Virginia

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
holy-bible

CHARLESTON, WV (WCMH) — Lawmakers want to make the Holy Bible the official state book of West Virginia.

Lawmakers introduced House Bill 2568 Tuesday to the legislature to amend the Code of West Virginia, 1931, by adding a new section, designated §2-2-14, making the Holy Bible the official state book of West Virginia.

The bill was introduced by Delegate Jeff Eldridge (D), and sponsored by Delegates Rodighiero, Maynard, Miller, R., Marcum, White, Hicks, Storch, Hamilton, Dean and Westfall.

It was introduced to the House Judiciary committee. You can view the full text here.

RELATED: Mother sues WV school district to stop Bible classes

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s