Bill would make the Bible the official state book of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WCMH) — Lawmakers want to make the Holy Bible the official state book of West Virginia.

Lawmakers introduced House Bill 2568 Tuesday to the legislature to amend the Code of West Virginia, 1931, by adding a new section, designated §2-2-14, making the Holy Bible the official state book of West Virginia.

The bill was introduced by Delegate Jeff Eldridge (D), and sponsored by Delegates Rodighiero, Maynard, Miller, R., Marcum, White, Hicks, Storch, Hamilton, Dean and Westfall.

It was introduced to the House Judiciary committee. You can view the full text here.

RELATED: Mother sues WV school district to stop Bible classes