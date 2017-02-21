Columbus firefighter makes cancer prevention his mission

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 100 Firefighters are battling cancer in the city of Columbus, and there are many more facing the same fate around the country. Research has discovered that toxins from burning materials are getting through the protective layers of their suits and absorbing into their skin. There is one firefighter in Columbus who has been making it his mission to keep other firefighters from getting the same diagnosis as he did five years ago.

In this week’s The Fighting 126, we introduce you to the inspiration for this series. Mark Rine was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma at the age of 30. “I honestly have no idea how I’m sitting here with you. I shouldn’t be.” He is a husband and a father of five who can no longer run into burning buildings. “It has changed me physically. It has changed me internally.”

Wednesday on NBC4 Today at 6am we talk about how the disease that could kill him isn’t taking his spirit. “ I will never let it happen. I will be on my death bed knowing that cancer never got to me there.”

We talk about how his family keeps going. “We have a motto in this house. Every day we’re making memories. We talk about their dreams for the future. “I’m going to be there.”

Join us Wednesday at 6am for The Fighting 126.