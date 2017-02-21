Columbus Police rescue runaway pot-bellied pig

(Columbus Police/Facebook)
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police officers were called on a wild goose chase Tuesday, for a runaway piggy.

According to the police, at about 9:28am, dispatchers received a call saying a pot-belly pig was running loose and people were afraid it was going to get hit by a car.

Officers were called to the area of Atlanta Drive and Roth Avenue to search for the shifty swine.

Columbus Police officers Hysell, Hannon and Harper were able to corral the runaway piggy and got it on a leash.

Unfortunately, the pig wouldn’t get into a cruiser so officers waited for the Capital Area Humane Society who provided a crate for the animal and returned it to its owners.

