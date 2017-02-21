Columbus Zoo shares first baby photos of polar bear twins

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared photos of their polar bear twins on Tuesday.

The photos are the first photos of the twins. The cubs were out in the behind-the scenes yard. The photos capture them cuddling and wrestling.

The cubs’ mother, Aurora, gave birth to the cubs in November. This was Aurora’s third time having twins. The first litter did not survive and Nora the polar bear was born in the second litter.

Aurora’s sister Anana also gave birth to two cubs in November, but one of them did not survive.

