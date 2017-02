QUEENS, NY (NBC News) — A runaway cow was reported on the loose Tuesday in Queens, New York.

According to WNBC, a large response from law enforcement responded when the cow ducked under caution tape and evaded officers so as not to get captured.

The cow was reportedly seen in several neighborhoods during the morning, and could be seen eluding police while running down the middle of the street.

Where the cow came from or how it got loose was not immediately known.