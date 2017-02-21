Dozens of Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill and Carrabba’s locations Closing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The company that runs Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill said Friday that it plans to close 43 underperforming restaurants.

Bloomin Brands announced the closures as part of its fourth quarter earnings presentation.

While a specific list of closed restaurants has not been released, a company spokesperson told NBC4 that no Central Ohio locations are affected.

The fourth quarter earnings report for Bloomin Brands showed a loss of $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Same-store sales at company-owned restaurants in the US decreased across the board, with Outback Steakhouse restaurants seeing a 4.8 percent decrease. Sales at Carrabba’s decreased 2.3 percent and 1.9 percent at Bonefish Grill.