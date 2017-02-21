Dozens of Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill and Carrabba’s locations Closing

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
outback

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The company that runs Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill said Friday that it plans to close 43 underperforming restaurants.

Bloomin Brands announced the closures as part of its fourth quarter earnings presentation.

While a specific list of closed restaurants has not been released, a company spokesperson told NBC4 that no Central Ohio locations are affected.

The fourth quarter earnings report for Bloomin Brands showed a loss of $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Same-store sales at company-owned restaurants in the US decreased across the board, with Outback Steakhouse restaurants seeing a 4.8 percent decrease. Sales at Carrabba’s decreased 2.3 percent and 1.9 percent at Bonefish Grill.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s