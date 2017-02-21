Facebook hosts ‘Boost Your Business’ event in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Many local business owners spent Tuesday networking together for a Facebook “Boost Your Business” event.

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty kicked off the event speaking as a small business owner herself saying small businesses control the world and Tuesday’s free event will be meaningful to the community. “To have a partnership with Facebook is incredible. That Facebook would come to my district, to my community and let small businesses come into the Facebook world and also so many minority businesses who often times don’t have another opportunity but for Facebook and the internet for people to know who we are…Who they are,” Beatty said.

The National Black Chamber of Commerce hosted the days seminar in recognition of African American history month.

Business owners learned how to connect through social media, got inside tips on how to boost their businesses pages and promote themselves using Facebook.

According to Facebook there are more than 65 million businesses worldwide using their site to connect with customers, and approximately 8 in 10 Facebook users are connected to at least one small business in their network.