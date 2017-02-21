Florida considers making recess mandatory in elementary school

associated-press-logonbc4-icon By and Published: Updated:
generic-playground-park

TALLAHASSEE, FL (AP) – Florida schools would be required to let children out each day for recess under a bill now moving in the state’s Legislature.

A Senate panel approved a bill (SB 78) Tuesday that would require elementary schools to set aside 20 minutes each day for “free-play recess.”

For the past two years, mothers of school children have lobbied for the change. They say children need recess to expend energy and give them a break from schoolwork.

Last year a similar bill was approved by the House but the Senate never considered it because a top senator opposed it.

A Senate analysis of the bill found 11 out of the state’s 67 school districts had an approved recess policy. But those districts varied in how much time was set aside for recess.

According to SHAPE America, Ohio elementary schools do not have a minimum physical activity or recess requirement at the elementary school level. Schools can opt-in to a voluntary physical activity program where schools provide evidence that students get 150 minutes per week of physical activity. That activity does not count recess.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s