Higher car registration fees could be coming soon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – New proposals in the state’s transportation budget bill could mean paying more to register your car.

An amendment proposed in the Ohio House Finance Committee Tuesday would increase the maximum fee that county governments can charge for registration by $5.00.

The cost of a passenger car plate would rise to $39.50 from $34.50 and a motorcycle plate would rise from $28.50 to $33.50.

In a separate proposal, the Deputy Registrar fee would increase from $3.50 to $5.25, adding another $1.75 to the total registration fee. The deputy registrar fee pays for the operation of the independently operation BMV deputy registrar locations. The fee was last increased in 2004, according to Ohio BMV spokesperson Lindsey Bohrer.