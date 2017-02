COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The victim of a hit-skip crash in the Hilltop area was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Tuesday evening.

It happened around 9:43pm on the 700 block of Terrace Avenue.

Medics took the victim to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect in the crash later contacted police.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.