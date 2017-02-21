Homeland Security unveils plan to crackdown on illegal immigration

nbc4-iconnbc news By and Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 5, 2015 file photo, a view of the Homeland Security Department headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - In this June 5, 2015 file photo, a view of the Homeland Security Department headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (WCMH/NBC News) — The Department of Homeland Security is starting to roll out President Trump’s plans to crackdown on illegal immigration.

The plans were announced in a pair of memos signed by DHS Secretary John Kelly, NBC News reports. They include an end to the policy of releasing people caught at the borders pending deportation hearings, hiring thousands more federal agents, sending more judges and officers to deal with asylum claims, enlisting more help from local police and speeding up removal proceedings for a larger number of people who are in the country illegally.

USA Today reports the memos also instruct all agents to identify, capture and deport every undocumented immigrant they encounter. Those with a criminal record will be the highest prioroty, but the moves mean any of the nation’s 11 million undocumented immigrants are now at risk of deportation.

The memos also recommend authorities seek prosecution of parents who pay smugglers to bring their children into the United States, NBC News reports.

The memos largely override previous orders from former President Obama.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s