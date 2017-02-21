Lindsay Lohan wants to be part of your world in a remake of The Little Mermaid

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2014, file photo, actress Lindsay Lohan performs a scene from the play, "Speed the Plow," during a photocall at the Playhouse Theatre in central London. Lohan told the Daily Mail on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, that Americans should come together to support President Donald Trump. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
BURBANK, CA (WCMH) — With Disney on a roll making live-action versions of its animated classics, there is one actress who wants them to know she really wants to be part of their world.

On Sunday, Lindsay Lohan, 30, posted a photo to her Instagram account of her and Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” side-by-side. According to CNN, the social media post has sparked chatter that there will be a live-action version of the film.

The post comes months after she managed to bring the idea up in an interview about her humanitarian work on Turkish television.

Disney has not said whether a live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” is in the works or not, but with “Beauty and the Beast” hitting theaters in March and the recent cast announcements for “The Lion King,” it may be coming sooner than we think. Even Lin Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” has mentioned that the film may be in the works.

