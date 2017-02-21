Local immigrants worried about deportation after new enforcement policies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Homeland Security Department laid out the Trump Administration’s plans for aggressive enforcement of immigration laws Tuesday

These new guidelines could massively expand the number of people detained or deported from the U.S. It has local immigrants here in Central Ohio about what might happen to them next.

NBC4 talked to an undocumented immigrant who was detained by immigration agents last month for two weeks, until he posted bond.

He’s asked us to call him Lorenzo Jiminez, afraid to reveal his true identity.

“They asked me to step out of the car and then they put the handcuffs on me,” said Jiminez. “I was really surprised because I thought that they were targeting criminals with actual crimes.”

Under President Obama, ICE focused on deportation of convicted criminals, public safety threats and those who recently crossed the border illegally.

Now, new guidelines from the Trump Administration targets anyone who is even accused of a crime as a priority for deportation. That includes people arrested for shoplifting or minor traffic offenses.

“I’m not sure they will allow us to continue with our court hearings or they will come after us again,” said Jiminez. “People are starting to feel more nervous and afraid.”

He said he over-stayed his visa and was working on filing his residency documents, but it was too expensive to complete.

Jiminez said he’s lived the area for 14 years, running a small business and has a DUI on his record.

“I was also looking for a better opportunity in this country,” he said. “We contribute a lot to the economy of the country and we benefit from each other.”

He said he’s hopeful that he can stay with his family in the U.S.

“I’m still worried because now, you never know,” said Jiminez.

Executive director of the Ohio Hispanic Coalition, Josué Vicente, said they’ve already seen more people getting detained by immigration agents, locally.

“We have calls from moms saying we don’t know where my husband is,” he said. “Every time we hear about immigration it’s about enforcing the laws, but we never hear anything in terms of how somebody who wants to become a resident a legal resident here in the United States can do that.”

The White House said DREAMers will still be protected under DACA, for now.