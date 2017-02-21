Newark woman facing vehicular homicide charges for fatal crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A Newark woman is facing several charges stemming from a fatal accident that happened last summer.

According to court documents from the Fairfield County Court of Common Pleas, Rebecca Reid is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, operating under the influence and endangering children.

On Saturday, June 11, Reid’s car went left of center and crashed into a motorcycle on State route 37 in Pleasant Township. The driver of the motorcycle, 62-year-old Ronald E. Storts, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster. Reid was treated at the same hospital and released.