Ohio couple charged after child overdoses on heroin

BEREA (WCMH) – The parents of an eight-year-old child from the Cleveland area are facing charges after their son overdosed on heroin.

The boy’s father called 911 on January 11 and told dispatchers that his son wasn’t breathing. When police arrived, he was performing chest compressions, according to WJW.

911: Ok, what’s going on there.
Caller: For some reason my son’s not breathing.
911: How old is he?
Caller: He’s 7… 8. I don’t think he’s breathing.
911: Is he not breathing for sure?
Caller: He’s not breathing.
911: Ok, do you want to start CPR?
Caller: Yes.
911: Ok.

When police took over, they were able to find a pulse on the child. He was taken to an area hospital where opiates and other drugs were found in his system.

Hospital staff also found suspected drugs in a container tucked in the boy’s sock.

Charles Dowdy and Danielle Simko were arrested at the hospital and charged with drug possession and child endangering.

