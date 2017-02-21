One injured in Dublin carjacking

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Dublin police say one person was injured during a carjacking Tuesday evening.

It happened shortly before 7:30pm along the 3800 block of Hard Road.

Police said two men stole a black Honda Accord and then took off heading north on Emerald Parkway.

One person was injured and was taken to Dublin Methodist Hospital with unknown injuries.

