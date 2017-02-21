Police: pair killed landlord, lived with her body for two weeks

CLEARWATER, FL (AP) – Police say a man and a woman are accused of killing their landlord in Florida and living with the body for two weeks while trying to decide how to dispose of it.

Clearwater police said in a news release that 42-year-old Lawrence Edward Cannon faces a first-degree murder charge after 69-year-old Mary Ring was fatally shot after the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.

Officers went to the home on Monday to conduct a welfare check on Ring.

Authorities have charged 44-year-old Jennifer Elam with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Cannon and Elam were booked into jail Monday afternoon.

It wasn’t clear how long the two had lived in Ring’s house.

Jail records didn’t list attorneys for Cannon and Elam.

