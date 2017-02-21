Refugees detained at Canadian border attempting to flee United States

PERRY MILLS, NY (WPTZ) Ten people were detained Monday morning as they crossed illegally from the United States into Canada.

Two families were taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police as they crossed the border in Perry Mills, New York.

The families, one from Turkey and the other from Sudan, were stopped as they traveled north on foot. There were at least three children, including an infant.

Those arrested took taxis the 30 miles from Plattsburgh to cross into Quebec. A taxi driver said he makes at least three of four trips per day to the crossing.

At least one family told the driver they were fleeing the U.S. because of President Donald Trump.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say during the past few months, the number of migrants crossing the border illegally has increased significantly, with the biggest increase being in Quebec.

Daniel Labarge has lived on Roxham Road for two years. He said the taxi drop offs have become commonplace in his rural part of Clinton County.

“A lot of them are families with kids, just a wife and kids,” he said. “They carry bookbags, suitcases, everything.”