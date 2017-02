COLUMBUS (NBC News) — The cast and crew of NBC’s “This is Us” breaks down the 16th episode of the show in a web extra titled “That was Us.”

The latest after show features cast members Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and William (Ron Cephas Jones). The pair discusses their emotional trip to Memphis.

“This is Us” is a drama that follows a group of people born on the same day and the unique life struggles they all face.

“This is Us” airs Tuesdays at 9pm on NBC4. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.