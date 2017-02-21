Top Spots: Best movie theaters in the Columbus area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hollywood awards season is in full swing. With the Oscars just around the corner, you may be planning on taking a trip to the movies to see the films everyone is talking about. The Columbus metro area has a ton of great movie theaters — from independent theaters and draft houses to chains that offer a premium movie-going experience — there’s a theater for every taste.

Studio 35

Studio 35 is Columbus’ oldest independent movie theater and draft house. The single-screen theater has a full bar with dozens of draft beers on tap. From movie festivals and cult favorites to classics and even some first runs of new movies, you can’t go wrong with catching a flick at Studio 35.

Gateway Film Center

If you want to catch a film that’s out of the ordinary, see what’s playing at the Gateway Film Center. The theater runs a mix of art house, draft house, indie and local films.

Marcus Crosswords Cinema

Want a traditional movie theater experience with a modern and clean venue? Check out the Marcus Crosswoods Cinema. The reclining seats mean you’ll be comfortable the entire length of whatever movie you choose, plus you can pick which seats you want ahead of time, eliminating the problem of getting a stiff neck from having to sit all the way up front in a packed theater.

Drexel Theatres

The newly renovated Drexel is one of the best spots in Central Ohio. The historic theater has been playing independent and Hollywood films for generations. Whether you want to see a classic like Casablanca or a new Oscar-nominated film, this gem in Bexley is the spot for you.

Movie Tavern

Located in Hilliard, Movie Tavern wants to redefine your movie, dining and drinking experience. From premium drinks to a chef-driven menu, Movie Tavern at Mill run takes a regular night at the movies up a notch.

AMC Easton

If you want to do some shopping before or after you catch a movie, AMC Easton is the place for you. You get everything Easton has to offer and a premium movie theater with extras like full-service dine-in theaters, MacGuffin’s Bar and RealD 3-D screens.

AMC Dublin

If you love AMC’s theaters but prefer to skip the line for your snacks, check out AMC Dublin Village 18. You get all the perks of the AMC line, but you can order your food and drink ahead of time with their online ordering feature. Plus, the AMC Dublin theater features recliner seating, reserved seating and RealD 3D screens.

Marcus Pickerington

If you are closer to Pickerington than Crosswoods, you’ll want to head to the Marcus Pickerington theater. You’ll get the comfortable DreamLounger reclined seating, seat reservation options, and the UltraScreen DLX experience.

AMC Grove City 14

The AMC theater in Grove City may not have all the frills like Easton or Dublin, but you will still get the RealD 3D experience, great concession stand offerings and an IMAX theater. Plus, matinee tickets start at just $3.99 every day and after 4pm, tickets start at $5.99 for adults and $3.99 for kids, although premium formats may cost more.

Cinemark Carriage Place

If you don’t care about seeing a movie right when it hits the theaters, the Cinemark on Bethel Road is a great, affordable theater. Movies in 3D format only cost $3.25 for an evening showing and non-3D movie tickets only cost $1.25.