Walmart cashier pays for family’s groceries

COLUMBIA, SC (WCMH) — When the family of five came through the checkout line, the cashier offered to help them out because God told her to.

“Half the time his whole check goes to groceries and household stuff,” Ashely Jordan, a stay-at-home mom described her weekly shopping trip to WIS-TV.

Jordan’s husband works long hours so she can take care of her kids.

So on Saturday, when they approached the cash registers with two buggies full of groceries and household goods, they were surprised when Sharnique Dasant told them she was helping them out.

“I said ma’am, God told me to give you $100. And she was like, ‘What?’ I said, ‘God told me to give you $100,” Dasant, a Walmart Customer Service Manager said.

Jordan said she still can’t believe Dasant’s kindness. “Nobody has ever done anything like that for me before ever,” she told WIS-TV.

The two women took a picture which Jordan quickly put on Facebook. “There’s really nothing special about us. I didn’t expect this to go that viral. I just wanted to say a thank you to her,” Jordan said, describing the reaction she received from the post.

As for Dasant, she said she just felt she did what she needed to do. “I just want to do right and be right.”